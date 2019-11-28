LeBron James Shares Hilarious Thanksgiving Tweet, And It's So Relatable

LeBron James may be an NBA superstar, but he clearly encounters some extremely relatable moments.

In a series of tweets early Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers player recounted his night going home to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving after his team defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana on Wednesday night.

“Man it feels good to be back home!” he wrote. “Just finally getting to the crib after the flight and I’m so damn tired and sleepy it feel like I’m hungover!”

But James explained in a later tweet that getting his much-needed rest wasn’t as easy as he’d anticipated.

“And to add insult to injury, I walk into my bedroom to finally get in bed with my wife. My daughter is knocked out in my spot,” he tweeted, before noting that he was looking for somewhere else to sleep.

But with family in town for the holiday, King James’s guest rooms were “all booked.”

“Man I love my family,” he added.

James and his wife, Savannah, a philanthropist, have three children, LeBron Jr. (known as Bronny), Bryce and Zhuri ― the sweet 5-year-old responsible for James’s Twitter thread.

Parents on Twitter responded to his tweets, noting they encounter similar situations with their children.

“Welcome to my world every night with my 5 year old!” Omekongo Dibinga, a professor at American University, tweeted. “Happy Thanksgiving to you brother! Thanks for all you do and being who you are!”

“Same, it’s the couch for me!” wrote TJ Perkins, a professional wrestler.