What's Hot

Desi Lydic Bursts Fox News’ Balloon Freakout With A Brutal Parody

Haunting New Titanic Footage Shows Where The Iceberg Was First Spotted

Political Strategist Stings GOP Leadership With 'Mean Girls' Comparison

The Hidden Fees Joe Biden Wants To Eliminate Hit The Poor The Hardest

People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Goes Heavy On Far-Right Grievances In State Of The Union Response

5 Times Republicans Couldn’t Stop Heckling During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech

CBS Chooses Replacement For 'Late Late Show with James Corden': Report

The Best Cheese For A Cheeseburger, According To Experts Who Actually Know

'Daily Show' Guest Host Chelsea Handler Burns 'Whiny Little B**ch' Tucker Carlson

3.5 Tons Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Pacific Ocean

'A Sick Puppy': Mitt Romney And George Santos Get Into Tense Exchange At State Of The Union

SportsNBALeBron Jamesnike

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

The basketball star may have broken a record, but one man is stealing the show for his courtside behavior.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Sometimes it pays to do things the old-fashioned way.

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made NBA history when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans at LA’s Crypto.com Arena paid thousands of dollars to witness the epic moment. So it was easy to understand why most people in the crowd whipped out their phones right before James made the historic shot for bragging rights, which is evidenced by a photo taken by Andrew D. Bernstein.

LeBron James shoots the ball to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record on Feb. 7.
LeBron James shoots the ball to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all time scoring record on Feb. 7.
Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images

But shortly after Bernstein’s photo hit the internet, many people noticed one man sitting courtside who didn’t subscribe to the concept of doing it for the ’gram. The man opted to soak up the moment by watching it with his own two eyes instead of through a screen.

Man watches history being made with his own eyes.
Man watches history being made with his own eyes.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

And although this man wasn’t the only person in the crowd who left the photography up to the professionals, he got a lot of attention because he was quickly identified by social media users as Nike founder Phil Knight — who has very close ties to James.

Phil Knight proving he’s not super active on social media.
Phil Knight proving he’s not super active on social media.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Knight signed James to a deal 20 years ago before he was drafted to an NBA team, which completely changed the athlete’s life at the time. ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst noted in his book, “LeBron, Inc.: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete,” that James always dreamed of working with Nike.

“Some of it was superior branding. Some of it was ego: He wanted to wear the swoosh,” Windhorst wrote.

So sports fans went into a frenzy praising Knight for being fully engaged in what is presumably a very special moment for James and himself.

And if Knight’s decision to forgo his phone wasn’t cute enough, the two also shared a sweet hug after the game.

“I’m so happy you were here,” James tells Knight in a video shared on social media.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” Knight says.

And he clearly did not.

Related

NBALeBron Jamesnikephil knight
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community