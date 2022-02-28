Shopping

These LED-Blocking Stickers Can Help You Sleep Better At Night

Even the tiniest LED lights can be disrupting your sleep, but luckily, there's one product that will help.

The tiny tights on your router and other devices in your bedroom can contribute to low quality sleep.
Canva/Getty Images
Imagine this: After a long day, you’re finally settling into bed preparing for slumber. But for some reason, your mind seems to still be active and you can’t quite drift away. Even though you think all of your lights are off and your curtains are closed, there’s one culprit that’s lighting everything up: the tiny lights on your WiFi router.

Yes, those minuscule lights may delay your journey to slumber and cause some sleepless nights. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, explained why.

“Although sleep is mainly affected by our natural circadian rhythm or sleep/wake cycle, too much light can impact the quality of our sleep,” Hafeez told HuffPost. “When a WiFi router is on and working correctly, the internet LED is solid white, meaning it’s connected to the internet. It is often the color of the light and its position that impacts sleep quality, instead of the size. Exposing yourself to white light during waking hours of the day has positive effects, as it boosts mood and alertness. However, white light, which also contains blue light, can keep you awake and alert at night.”

Luckily, though, there are removable adhesive stickers that are perfectly sized to cover the lights on your router or other lit-up devices, and you can buy them online.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LIGHTDIMS-LD002-LightDims-Black-Edition/dp/B009WSN8PK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6216f4a0e4b0f800ce1bbde0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LightDims adhesive blackout stickers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6216f4a0e4b0f800ce1bbde0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LIGHTDIMS-LD002-LightDims-Black-Edition/dp/B009WSN8PK?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6216f4a0e4b0f800ce1bbde0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">LightDims adhesive blackout stickers</a> will cover up 100% of the lights on your router.
All you have to do is peel them off and stick them on whatever lights you find bothersome or distracting, and voila! Better sleep is on the way. The stickers come in two options: those that dim the lights or those that block it completely.

The light-blocking covers have 2,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, including these enthusiastic reviews:

“I am sensitive to light at night like many people and this really did the trick throughout my house. The stickiness is just perfect. I went around my place and put these stickers of all sizes and I truly am having a wonderful sleep now. No glaring lights from my TV, Roku, dishwasher or multi-plugs or the USB ports. Firstly, I don’t know why these people make indicator lights so bright as to disturb you at night without an option to turn them off. I love these light blockers so much.” — LotusPrins

“I have a couple annoying lights that would sometimes just keep me awake at night or make it hard to fall asleep. I’d end up using something to cover the item up to help, but not anymore. These things have already made my sleep better. They work! Now I don’t have to worry about looking for items without LED lights; I can just cover them up.” — Bridget

The same goes for the light-dimming covers, which have over 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon and glowing reviews like these:

“I mean... what can I say, they are semi-transparent sticker that dim LEDs pretty darn well without losing the functionality for the device. Exactly what I wanted and expected. No more eye-gouging blue LED lights where I sleep.” — T.J.

“These are amazing. I expected them to be pretty thick, but they are super thin and non-invasive. I love how they do just what they say: They DIM the light. They do not block it completely, but you can certainly layer them to achieve the desired dimness. What an excellent idea. I immediately put one on our Sonos speaker that has a light when voice control is enabled (which you can’t do anything about) and on my wireless phone charger. These devices are both in the bedroom and emit light, so am looking forward to a darker night’s sleep!” — Courtney B.

Get the light-blocking covers on Amazon for $6.99.

Get the light-dimming covers on Amazon for $5.49.

sleeping

