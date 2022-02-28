HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Imagine this: After a long day, you’re finally settling into bed preparing for slumber. But for some reason, your mind seems to still be active and you can’t quite drift away. Even though you think all of your lights are off and your curtains are closed, there’s one culprit that’s lighting everything up: the tiny lights on your WiFi router.

Yes, those minuscule lights may delay your journey to slumber and cause some sleepless nights. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, explained why.

“Although sleep is mainly affected by our natural circadian rhythm or sleep/wake cycle, too much light can impact the quality of our sleep,” Hafeez told HuffPost. “When a WiFi router is on and working correctly, the internet LED is solid white, meaning it’s connected to the internet. It is often the color of the light and its position that impacts sleep quality, instead of the size. Exposing yourself to white light during waking hours of the day has positive effects, as it boosts mood and alertness. However, white light, which also contains blue light, can keep you awake and alert at night.”

Luckily, though, there are removable adhesive stickers that are perfectly sized to cover the lights on your router or other lit-up devices, and you can buy them online.