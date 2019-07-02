Automotive industry leader Lee Iacocca has died at the age of 94, reported multiple news outlets.

Born in Pennsylvania to Italian immigrant parents, Iacocca earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Princeton University. He began his career as an engineering trainee at the Ford Motor Company in 1946, rising in the ranks to eventually become president of the auto company from 1970 to 1978.

Iacocca became known as the “Father of the Mustang” for spearheading the design of the famed sports car. The Mustang was a best-seller from the start, with Ford selling tens of thousands of the model on just the first day of its release 55 years ago in April. The car even made the covers of Time and Newsweek in the same week.

All hail Lee Iacocca, who gave us this: pic.twitter.com/1NUcCvi8yh — xmaximus (@congakitty) July 3, 2019

Iacocca also helped launch some of Detroit’s best-selling and most significant vehicles, including the minivan, the Chrysler K-cars and the Ford Escort.

“We were young and cocky,” Iacocca recalled in his autobiography. “We saw ourselves as artists, about to produce the finest masterpieces the world had ever seen.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Lee Iacocca began his career as an engineering trainee at Ford in 1946 and would eventually become president of the auto company in 1970.

ButIacocca will be best remembered as the blunt-talking, cigar-chomping Chrysler chief who helped engineer a great corporate turnaround. He became the CEO of Chrysler in 1979, a position he held until he retired in 1992. When he took over, Chrysler was floundering in $5 billion of debt. It had a bloated manufacturing system that was turning out gas-guzzlers that the public didn’t want. When the banks turned him down, Iacocca and the United Auto Workers union helped persuade the government to approve $1.5 billion in loan guarantees that kept the No. 3 domestic automaker afloat.

Iacocca wrung wage concessions from the union, closed or consolidated 20 plants, laid off thousands of workers and introduced new cars. In TV commercials, he admitted Chrysler’s mistakes but insisted the company had changed.

The strategy worked. The bland, basic Dodge Aries and Plymouth Reliant were affordable, fuel-efficient and had room for six. In 1981, they captured 20% of the market for compact cars. In 1983, Chrysler paid back its government loans, with interest, seven years early.

Bud Liebler, Chrysler’s former spokesman, said Iacocca was the last of an era of brash, charismatic executives who could produce results.

“Lee made money. He went to Washington and made all these crazy promises, then he delivered on them,” Liebler said.

Iacocca was also known in U.S. households for appearing in commercials for the company, popularizing the slogan: “If you can find a better car, buy it.”

He wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate. A January 1987 Gallup Poll of potential Democratic presidential candidates for 1988 showed Iacocca was preferred by 14%, second only to Colorado Sen. Gary Hart. He continually said no to “draft Iacocca” talk.

He also headed the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, presiding over the renovation of the statue, completed in 1986, and the reopening of nearby Ellis Island as a museum of immigration in 1990.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Lee Iacocca, left, was founding chairman of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation and presided over the renovation of the statue. In this 2004 file photo, Iacocca and former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw attend a program honoring recipients of the 2004 Ellis Island Family Heritage Awards.

But in the years before his retirement in 1992, Chrysler’s earnings and Iacocca’s reputation faltered. Following the lead of Ford and General Motors, he undertook a risky diversification into the defense and aviation industries, but it failed to help the bottom line.

Still, he could take credit for such decisions as the 1987 purchase of American Motors Corp. Although the $1.5 billion acquisition was criticized at the time, AMC’s Jeep brand has become a gold mine for now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as demand for SUVs surged.

ASSOCIATED PRESS In July 2005, Iacocca returned to the airwaves as Chrysler’s pitchman, including a memorable ad in which he played golf with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Chrysler wasn’t faring well. In his 2007 book Where Have All the Leaders Gone? Iacocca criticized Chrysler’s 1998 sale to Germany’s Daimler AG, which gutted much of Chrysler to cut costs.

As the recession began, sales worsened, and soon Chrysler was asking for a second government bailout. In April 2009, it filed for bankruptcy protection.

“It pains me to see my old company, which has meant so much to America, on the ropes,” Iacocca said.

Chrysler emerged from bankruptcy protection under the control of Italian automaker Fiat. In a 2009 interview with The Associated Press, he urged Chrysler executives to “take care of our customers. That’s the only solid thing you have.”

Iacocca was also active in later years in raising money to fight diabetes. His first wife, Mary, died of complications of the disease in 1983 after 27 years of marriage. The couple had two daughters, Kathryn and Lia.

Iacocca remarried twice, but both marriages ended in divorce.

Admirers and friends took to social media overnight to share their thoughts on his life:

I’m devastated by the passing of an American icon, my dear friend Lee Iacocca. In addition to his contributions to our nation, he was a founder of EIHS and served as vice-chairman for many years. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/KEn6DCl7ba — Nasser J. Kazeminy (@NasserJKazeminy) July 3, 2019

If you didn't live through the '80s, you probably wouldn't understand why Lee Iacocca was a big deal. But he was. Man, it's the end of an era. https://t.co/SzV9hZZMRF — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) July 3, 2019

Dating myself here, but like George Steinbrenner, Lee Iacocca was one that had tremendous sway as a business man. He had some clunkers (Pinto), but leaving Ford and resurrecting Chrysler was a massive story at the time. Was a giant in business. #RIP — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) July 3, 2019

There are VERY few executives in the auto industry who become household names. Lee Iacocca is one of a handful. Changed the game. https://t.co/dyz19SWR1r — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) July 3, 2019

I covered Lee Iacocca for @NPR news in Detroit years ago. Here’s how to remember how to spell his name: I Am Chairman Of Chrysler Corporation (of) America. — Don Gonyea NPR (@DonGonyea) July 3, 2019

Bloom County made a great comic about how much Lee Iacocca was in the news in the 80s.

6/17/86, "in an effort to offset the alarming 13% decrease in frequency of Lee Iacocca's face on TV, books and magazines," they put a giant panel of like 10 Iacoccas.https://t.co/OoaU3FMDCj pic.twitter.com/TeU0Y52QVb — Brady Carlson (@BradyCarlson) July 3, 2019

I had the high honor to meet the genius Lee Iacocca at the Talking Straight book tour in 1989:



"You can have brilliant ideas but if you can't get them across, your ideas won't get you anywhere"



He was an inspiration cut from a block of wood that is no longer made.



RIP sir. pic.twitter.com/nVES6wSBDQ — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) July 3, 2019