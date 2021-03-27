An elected official in Ohio made a powerful statement against anti-Asian violence when, during a town hall meeting this week, he showed off the scars he sustained while serving for 20 years in the U.S. Army.

“People question my patriotism, that I don’t look American enough, they cannot get over this face,” West Chester Township trustee Lee Wong said as he removed his jacket and tie and unbuttoned his shirt.

“I don’t have to live in fear, intimidation or insults,” he continued.

“I’m 69-years-old and I’m going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof,” said Wong, lifting up his shirt to reveal the scars.

“This is sustained from service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough?”

“I’m not ashamed to walk around anymore,” declared Wong. “Before, I felt inhibited. People look at me strange, dare to question my loyalty to this country.”

“Last I read the U.S. Constitution, we are all the same. We are equal,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off during a town hall meeting on Wednesday and revealed scars he received during his service. “Is this patriot enough?” he asked #StopAsianHate https://t.co/3nCwTlVGxD pic.twitter.com/0R1TX3MTtp — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 26, 2021

Wong, who describes himself as a moderate Republican, had earlier lamented putting up “with a lot of shit in silence” for too long, “too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination.”

He recalled being hospitalized following a racist attack in Chicago, soon after moving to the U.S. from Borneo when he was 18. The perpetrator was taken to court but “never got punished.”

“In the last few years, things are getting worse and worse,” said Wong. “People, don’t get me wrong. People love me in this community, I love them too. But there are some ignorant people that will come up to me and say that I don’t look American or patriotic enough. Now that really gets my goat.”

Anti-Asian violence has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, coming to the fore earlier this month when six women of Asian descent were among the eight people gunned down at Atlanta-area massage spas.

Video of Wong’s statement has gone viral on Twitter.

Wong told the Cincinnati Enquirer his speech was unplanned — but said “the timing was right in light of what’s happening in this country.”

“In that moment, I don’t know what came over me. I just knew I had to say something.”

Watch Wong’s address from the 25:30 mark below: