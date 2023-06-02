ShoppingBeautyMakeupTattoo

Makeup For The Legs And Body Is Trending This Summer. Here's The Deal.

Makeup experts recommend using foundations made just for the body to quickly correct and conceal anything you might want to hide.

Make the skin on your body look as perfected as the skin on your face with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Coverage-Perfector-Fair-Radiance/dp/B07CT1J5BN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a3243e4b091b09c328629%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="natural-finish body perfector" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a3243e4b091b09c328629" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Body-Coverage-Perfector-Fair-Radiance/dp/B07CT1J5BN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a3243e4b091b09c328629%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">natural-finish body perfector</a>, Fenty Beauty's <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/bodymakeup-TessaFlores-081122" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="luminizing skin tint" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a3243e4b091b09c328629" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/bodymakeup-TessaFlores-081122" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">luminizing skin tint</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dermablend-Body-Makeup-Foundation-Ivory/dp/B06XNQMN8N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a3243e4b091b09c328629%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SPF-infused body foundation" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a3243e4b091b09c328629" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dermablend-Body-Makeup-Foundation-Ivory/dp/B06XNQMN8N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=647a3243e4b091b09c328629%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SPF-infused body foundation</a>.
According to Google, many people are showing an overwhelming interest in "leg makeup." And although we can't say for certain what caused spike in traffic, the hunt for perfect summer skin could be the reason. If your Google search bar looks the same, check out some of our previous coverage on body foundations below.

It’s that time of year when you may have been experimenting with some self-tanner that turned out a little streaky. Or maybe you stayed in the sun for too long and now those awkward tan lines are all you can focus on.

Body makeup can be the quick fix you need to even out skin tone and conceal imperfections like stretch marks, spider veins or strawberry legs, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Dorman previously told HuffPost.

Body foundations, which operate much the same way as face foundations, come in different finishes and levels of coverage and tend to be more transfer-resistant than traditional formulations. Many of them are also geared toward enhancing the appearance of skin through blurring and reflective pigments, rather than outright coverage, which is perhaps one reason their shade ranges can be smaller.

Dorman recommended that before you pick up a tube of makeup, you prep your body through exfoliation to ensure an evenly textured canvas and an easier time blending.

“You might find that a chemical exfoliant is gentler than a scrub, and lotion is a good choice for dry skin. I like Paula’s Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion 10% AHA,” Dorman said.

She also suggested using a mitt or brush of some kind, similar to what you’d use to apply a self-tanner, in order to keep the application even and prevent product from going under your fingernails. Also, when choosing your shade, stick to something that matches your tan, rather than your natural skin tone.

Bear in mind that the beauty industry has a long way to go when it comes to shade inclusion, and some of the options ahead have a limited range or are sold out in many hues.

To see Dorman’s body makeup of choice, plus other popular options on the market, scroll just a little further.

1
Amazon
A waterproof skin perfector with natural-looking coverage
Dorman said that she liked the Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector for its natural appearance and the way it sets in place for an all-day wear. It contains a combination of treated pigments and light-reflecting minerals suspended in a flexible formula that offers buildable coverage. It's available in seven shades and is waterproof, sweatproof and transfer-resistant for up to 24 hours.
$39 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An SPF-infused body foundation with buildable coverage
Dermablend's body foundation has been a trusted product for tattoo coverage and body makeup in general, and this buildable and hydrating formulation is also infused with broad spectrum SPF 25. It features high-performance pigments that are transfer and smudge-resistant and is available in 12 shades. For the most transfer-free performance possible, the brand recommends following the product’s application with its loose setting powder.
$40 at Amazon$40 at Ulta
3
Sephora
A luxury foundation with a second-skin finish
Often referred to as "makeup artist's secret weapon" Dior's Backstage flawless finish foundation for the body and face ensures customizable coverage in a fluid formula that is both sweat and water-resistant, made from skin-enhancing pigments.

This product boasts one of the most inclusive shade ranges, but are currently limited in stock. However, you might still be able to grab the one for you!
$40 at Sephora$40 at Dior
4
Amazon
A waterproof makeup lotion for legs
This highly-rated makeup lotion from Sally Hansen promises an airbrushed finish for legs that remains water- and transfer-resistant all day. The fast-drying formula is enriched with palmaria extract, an antioxidant and a humectant, and enhances the coverage of freckles, veins, stretch marks and other so-called imperfections.
$11.19 at Amazon
5
Ulta
A sheer radiant foundation for the face and body
For a more sheer, natural and glowy veil of coverage, this foundation for the face and body can be a good option. This ultra-lightweight, waterproof and instantly hydrating liquid is available in 30 shades and promises natural-looking, stay-proof coverage for up to eight hours.
$39 at Ulta$39 at MAC Cosmetics
6
Nordstrom
A hydrating and blurring body foundation
The Vita Liberata body makeup is designed to conceal imperfections and smooth skin's appearance by using blurring and light-reflecting particles. It's available in five shades and contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter and glycerin.
$31.83 at Amazon$39 at Nordstrom
7
Sephora
A blurring and luminizing skin tint
Fenty Beauty's cleverly named Body Sauce is intended to be a lightweight, skin-enhancing and subtly shimmering skin tint that conceals imperfections through the magic of blurring. It has a gel-cream texture that is buildable and blendable, and a formula that remains sweat-proof and transfer-resistant. It's available in seven shades.
$52 at Sephora$52 at Ulta$52 at Fenty Beauty
8
Ulta
Maximum-coverage foundation for the face and body
This maximum-coverage camouflage foundation for the face and body conceals most scars, tattoos and skin imperfections for up to 12 hours. It has a matte finish and a broad spectrum SPF of 15 for added protection. It's also available in five shades.
$48 at Ulta$42 at Dermstore$48 at Macy's
9
Colourpop
A nourishing neutral makeup for face and body
This creamy and nourishing foundation for the face and body has been infused with skin-loving ingredients like coconut water, papaya extract and vitamin E to promise comfortable and hydrating wear. It contains light-diffusing powders to deliver uniform coverage in a soft matte finish. You can get it in 12 shades.
$12 at Colourpop
