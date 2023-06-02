Makeup For The Legs And Body Is Trending This Summer. Here's The Deal.

According to Google, many people are showing an overwhelming interest in "leg makeup." And although we can't say for certain what caused spike in traffic, the hunt for perfect summer skin could be the reason. If your Google search bar looks the same, check out some of our previous coverage on body foundations below.

It’s that time of year when you may have been experimenting with some self-tanner that turned out a little streaky. Or maybe you stayed in the sun for too long and now those awkward tan lines are all you can focus on.

Body makeup can be the quick fix you need to even out skin tone and conceal imperfections like stretch marks, spider veins or strawberry legs, celebrity makeup artist Jamie Dorman previously told HuffPost.

Body foundations, which operate much the same way as face foundations, come in different finishes and levels of coverage and tend to be more transfer-resistant than traditional formulations. Many of them are also geared toward enhancing the appearance of skin through blurring and reflective pigments, rather than outright coverage, which is perhaps one reason their shade ranges can be smaller.

Dorman recommended that before you pick up a tube of makeup, you prep your body through exfoliation to ensure an evenly textured canvas and an easier time blending.

“You might find that a chemical exfoliant is gentler than a scrub, and lotion is a good choice for dry skin. I like Paula’s Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion 10% AHA,” Dorman said.

She also suggested using a mitt or brush of some kind, similar to what you’d use to apply a self-tanner, in order to keep the application even and prevent product from going under your fingernails. Also, when choosing your shade, stick to something that matches your tan, rather than your natural skin tone.

Bear in mind that the beauty industry has a long way to go when it comes to shade inclusion, and some of the options ahead have a limited range or are sold out in many hues.

To see Dorman’s body makeup of choice, plus other popular options on the market, scroll just a little further.

