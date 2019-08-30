Legal Bid To Block Boris Johnson's Parliament Suspension Fails

A legal challenge aimed at stopping Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament has been denied an interim interdict at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

A cross-party group of members of parliament and peers filed a petition at Scotland’s highest civil court earlier this summer aiming to stop the prime minister being able to prorogue (suspend) parliament.

They called for an interim interdict on Thursday to halt prorogation until a final decision has been made on the case.

On Friday, Judge Lord Doherty dismissed the action ahead of a full hearing originally set for Sept. 6.

Judge Lord Doherty said: “I’m not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there’s a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage.

“A substantive hearing is set to place for Friday, September 6, before the first possible date parliament could be prorogued.”

The challenge was launched after the Queen approved Johnson’s request for parliament to be suspended for five weeks from Sept. 10.

The prime minister said Wednesday that parliament had to be prorogued so he could set out his government’s new legislative agenda in a Queen’s speech and bring to an end the recording-breaking session which has lasted more than two years.

But MPs and others opposed to Johnson’s Brexit strategy have said he is trying to limit their ability to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Meanwhile, a court in Northern Ireland will also hear from lawyers representing anti-no-deal campaigners challenging the move and attempt to do the same at the High Court in London is also underway.