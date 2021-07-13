These Unseen 'Legally Blonde' Pics Made The Film's 20th Anniversary A Perfect Day

Get to bending and snapping, ladies and gents: It’s the 20th anniversary of the release of “Legally Blonde.”

Paying homage to the momentous day, stars Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair shared a series of what Witherspoon called “rare behind the scenes photos” on Instagram. The pics show both actors from their time as the legendary glamour girl-slash-lawyer Elle Woods, and “frigid bitch” turned Elle’s BFF, Vivian Kensington, respectively.

Witherspoon’s post featured images of herself as Woods, holding her dog Bruiser Woods, as well as snapshots of co-stars like Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter and Victor Garber.

“Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life. 😆 But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I’m so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all,” Witherspoon wrote in a caption. “Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?”

Blair’s post included grittier and goofier photos with a heartfelt note in the caption: “This was a time before cameras on phones. I walked around with a tiny vintage camera but never remembered to take many. I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work. I made lifetime friends. Fell on my face impersonating Billy Elliot. Right after the group shot. Where I am standing on my toes. Trying to be taller. While Reese was inside… on set working. Making Elle Woods. 💘 I love you all.”

Arriving in theaters all the way back in 2001, “Legally Blonde,” directed by Robert Luketic and based on Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name, was a smash hit. It sparked a 2003 sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.”

And before you stomp your little last-season Prada shoes in sadness that the franchise is over and done with, you should know: A third “Legally Blonde” film is currently in the works and is slated for release in 2022. We’re preparing our outfits now.