Legendary WWE Wrestler Ric Flair Returning To Ring For One Final Match

At 73 years old, “The Nature Boy” will square off in the ring one last time.

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair announced Monday that he will wrestle his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time world champion hasn’t wrestled in a match in more than 10 years.

The show, called “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match,” will stream live on Fite TV.

Flair’s opponent has yet to be announced. It’s also unknown whether it will be a singles or tag-team match.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you’ve got to beat the Man,” Flair wrote on Instagram in a post advertising the event.

The pop culture icon’s farewell match will come right after WWE SummerSlam, which also is in Nashville.

Known for his signature “Woo!” catchphrase, dazzling robes and extravagant lifestyle, Flair still has a massive following even three decades after his prime.

The pro-wrestling mogul who is doted on in the hip-hop community starred in a music video with rapper Offset for the 2018 rap song “Ric Flair Drip,” which is notably named after Flair.

He also appeared in a music video with Latin star Bad Bunny, who was crowned the most streamed musician on Spotify for two years in a row.

To kick off his final performance, Flair has been sharing videos on social media of him training in preparation for the big event.

The retired professional wrestler starred with WWE, World Championship Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance during his career.

In 2017, Flair survived a life-threatening health scare when he was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent surgery due to an intestinal blockage.

The entertainer was hospitalized and reportedly spent 10 days on life support after suffering complications from the obstruction.