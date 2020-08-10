HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost HuffPost readers can use an exclusive coupon code to get 20% off select leggings for a limited time.

Whether you’re out exercising while social distancing or lucky enough to be working from home, you’re probably hoping to stay far, far away from zippers, buttons and anything that’s not stretchy.

If you’ve been living in your athleisure and activewear (matching workout sets are all the rage right now), we have a sweet deal you won’t want to miss.

You can use code HUFFPOST20 to get 20% off all the leggings included here. This promotion runs from today, Aug. 10, to Aug. 23.

HuffPost These Core 10 leggings have pockets — plus, you can get them for 20% off.

Our favorite leggings that are on sale are these Core10 Nearly Naked Full-Length Yoga Legging with Pockets, which are originally $40 and come in colors including black, gray camouflage and sage green. Like most of Core10 leggings, these come in sizes XS to 3X. They win brownie points for having pockets.

If you’ve been searching for other affordable fashion to freshen up your looks, we have good news: That exclusive code isn’t just for leggings. It applies to select items that are from Amazon’s other in-house brands, including Daily Ritual and Lark & Ro.