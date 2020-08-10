HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whether you’re out exercising while social distancing or lucky enough to be working from home, you’re probably hoping to stay far, far away from zippers, buttons and anything that’s not stretchy.
If you’ve been living in your athleisure and activewear (matching workout sets are all the rage right now), we have a sweet deal you won’t want to miss.
Select leggings from Core10, an Amazon in-house brand that’s known for its size-inclusive sports bras and sweatpants, are currently on sale with a coupon code that’s exclusive to HuffPost readers.
You can use code HUFFPOST20 to get 20% off all the leggings included here. This promotion runs from today, Aug. 10, to Aug. 23.
Our favorite leggings that are on sale are these Core10 Nearly Naked Full-Length Yoga Legging with Pockets, which are originally $40 and come in colors including black, gray camouflage and sage green. Like most of Core10 leggings, these come in sizes XS to 3X. They win brownie points for having pockets.
Among the other Core10 leggings that you can get at a discount are the Core10 Cross Waist Legging with Pockets (which start at $19, depending on the size and color), Core10 Build Your Own Flashflex Run 7/8 Crop Legging (which start at $36, depending on the size and color) and Core10 Build Your Own Onstride Run Capri Legging (which start at $39, depending on the size and color).
If you’ve been searching for other affordable fashion to freshen up your looks, we have good news: That exclusive code isn’t just for leggings. It applies to select items that are from Amazon’s other in-house brands, including Daily Ritual and Lark & Ro.
You can use code HUFFPOST20 for this sleeveless drawstring jumpsuit that you can wear well into the fall, sweatshirt-like dress with puff sleeves that’s easy to throw on and loose-fitting denim jacket with two pockets in the front.