This $14 Leggings Organizer Is The Solution To Your Closet Chaos

“Each sleeve holds 2 pair of my leggings so I got twice the storage I hoped for. Clear pouches make it easy to see and choose what I want to wear.” — boghoppers

“So happy I purchase this! It holds a TON of leggings and fits nicely in my closet. Freed up so much drawer space! Highly recommend.” — Kara

“This is exactly what I needed to organize all my leggings. It was easy to hang and organize. Just wish I had ordered this sooner!” — Katie Harris

“This was the perfect answer to all my workout clothes: leggings, shorts, tank tops, tee shirts. Great invention. Holds a ton of items and takes up little room. Can hang in the closet or over a door” — I. Montagnino

“I have an old home with small bedrooms and small closets. This is perfect for maximizing storage space. I can roll up my t-shirts to save space and keep them neat. Each pocket can easily hold two shirts, so I can store 40 shirts in a small space that still allows me to see each shirt in order to quickly find the one I want. This are so great, I bought more.” — ejyankee