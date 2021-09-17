Last Friday, Amazon Prime Video released “LuLaRich,” a docuseries about the leggings-focused multilevel marketing empire LuLaRoe. Told in four parts, the buzzy new show examines the billion dollar company’s founders, predatory recruitment schemes and other questionable practices.

If you weren’t already aware, MLMs have come under fire for preying on vulnerable women and bringing about financial ruin for many families. LuLaRoe in particular has faced many pyramid scheme accusations and lawsuits in recent years. And as some have pointed out, the brand’s rather... er, ornate leggings aren’t exactly the most stylish.

Advertisement

What the lularoe documentary has done so far is confirm my belief that the average American should only be trusted with solid colors, no prints — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) September 13, 2021

the worst part of this lula roe documentary is the actual leggings. WHAT are these patterns — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) September 16, 2021

But of course you don’t have to swear off leggings as a whole. If we’ve learned anything through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that leggings can be an important fashion staple.

Below, we’ve rounded up 18 non-LuLaRoe options to add to your athleisure wardrobe.