18 Leggings That Aren't From LuLaRoe Or Another MLM

"LuLaRich" is highlighting the problems with the MLM empire LuLaRoe.

Last Friday, Amazon Prime Video released “LuLaRich,” a docuseries about the leggings-focused multilevel marketing empire LuLaRoe. Told in four parts, the buzzy new show examines the billion dollar company’s founders, predatory recruitment schemes and other questionable practices.

If you weren’t already aware, MLMs have come under fire for preying on vulnerable women and bringing about financial ruin for many families. LuLaRoe in particular has faced many pyramid scheme accusations and lawsuits in recent years. And as some have pointed out, the brand’s rather... er, ornate leggings aren’t exactly the most stylish.

But of course you don’t have to swear off leggings as a whole. If we’ve learned anything through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that leggings can be an important fashion staple.

Below, we’ve rounded up 18 non-LuLaRoe options to add to your athleisure wardrobe.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Girlfriend Collective
Get the Girlfriend Collective High Rise Pocket Legging for $88.
Beyond Yoga
Get the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging for $99.
Spanx
Get the Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings for $68.
Koral
Get the Koral Lustrous High Rise Infinity Legging for $88.
Aerie
Get the Aerie Offline Goals High Waisted Legging for $54.95.
Costco
Get the Costco Felina Ladies' Sueded Legging for $14.99.
TSLA
Get the TSLA High Waist Leggings for $23.98.
Athleta
Get the Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight for $98.
ADAY
Get the ADAY Throw It Higher Leggings for $135.
American Apparel
Get the American Apparel Women's Cotton Spandex Jersey High-Waist Leggings for $23.41.
Amazon
Get the PHISOCKAT Women's High Waist Leggings for $19.95.
Outdoor Voices
Get the Outdoor Voices Move Free 3/4 Legging for $44.
Dharma Bums
Get the Dharma Bums Balance 7/8 Legging for $85.
The Gym People
Get the Gym People Thick High Waist for $22.99.
Onzie
Get the Onzie High Rise Legging for $74.
Zoezi Sport
Get the Zoezi Sport Damaris Palm Leggings for $59.99.
Amazon
Get the BALEAF High Waisted Leggings for $19.99.
lululemon
Get the lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 21" for $69.
Lulus
Get the Out Tonight Red Two-Piece Jumpsuit for $84.
