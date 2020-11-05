With the presidential election creating a great disturbance in the galaxy, the trailer for the “Lego Star Wars Holiday Special” is here to bring balance back to the Force.

According to the synopsis, the movie takes place directly after the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” as Rey embarks on a time-traveling adventure across some of the most famous moments from the franchise. There, she crosses paths with the likes of Luke Skywalker, Yoda and Baby Yoda — who apparently is even cute enough to distract Darth Vader from a fight.

(Can’t blame ya, dude.)

Many franchise stars are also returning, including Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO). So if you’re stressed out about red and blue states, try focusing on red and blue lightsabers instead.

See it below:

The holiday special premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 17.

