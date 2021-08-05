Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: How To Wear The Lemon Print You're Seeing Everywhere

This citrus pattern can give your summer outfits a zesty flair.

From lemonade to lemon tarts to lemon meringue, there’s no shortage of delicious lemon treats to consume. These days, there’s also no shortage of lemon outfits to wear.

In February, Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless lemon-print drop-waist dress from Oscar de la Renta for her appearance with Prince Harry at Spotify’s Stream On conference.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a virtual appearance&nbsp;at Spotify&rsquo;s Stream On conference.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at Spotify’s Stream On conference.

Two weeks later, first lady Jill Biden wore a similar dress from the same brand to give a speech in honor of International Women’s Day (a move some suggested may have been a show of solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex).

Biden wore her Oscar de la Renta look again in late April for a visit to Georgia alongside her husband, President Joe Biden. Both times, the first lady paired her dress with a matching lemon-print mask.

Joe and Jill Biden exit the home of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on April 29, 2021, in Plains, Georgia.
Joe and Jill Biden exit the home of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on April 29, 2021, in Plains, Georgia.

Lemon prints can bring yellow brightness and a certain zest for life to everyday outfits. Whether the fruit is set against a white background or a contrasting dark shade, you can find it on dresses, swimsuits, pants, shoes and more.

There are many reasons lemon prints may be particularly appealing right now. On one hand, this aesthetic is reminiscent of beautiful destinations like the Amalfi Coast, where large lemons abound. And after so much time cooped up at home and the trauma of the pandemic, we could all use a glamorous Italian vacation.

On the other hand, perhaps these prints simply capture our new experience turning lemons into lemonade over the past 16 months or so.

Hairstylist Svenja Simmons wearing a yellow lemon-print top and matching skirt from Diane von Furstenberg during a street style shoot in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 4, 2021.
Hairstylist Svenja Simmons wearing a yellow lemon-print top and matching skirt from Diane von Furstenberg during a street style shoot in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 4, 2021.

However you style your lemon pieces, the most important thing is to wear your citrus look with a sweet attitude. If you’re looking to try out the lemon print trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Banana Republic
Get the Frill Fit-and-Flare Dress for $26.99.
Nordstrom
Get the English Factory Lemon-Print Crop Pants for $80.
Amazon
Get the Mashiaoyi Print Reversible Bucket Hat for $13.89.
Anthropologie
Get the Lemon Short Overalls for $89.95.
Amazon
Get the PIZOFF Summer Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress for $13.99.
Reformation
Get the Reformation Liza Top for $128.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Dotty Slip-On Canvas Sneakers for $14.50.
ASOS
Get the In The Style Plus x Stacey Solomon Tie-Detail Midi Dress for $45.
Amazon
Get the Hilor One-Piece One-Shoulder Bathing Suit for $21.99.
Rebecca Taylor
Get the Lemon Tree Printed Short for $185.
Amazon
Get the Dressystar Vintage 1950s Cap-Sleeve Dress for $20.99.
SHEIN
Get the SHEIN X Meikearts Allover Lemon-Print Belted Jumpsuit for $20.
Nasty Gal
Get the Lemon Tie-Back Swimsuit for $15.
Shopbop
Get the Soludos Lemons Smoking Slippers for $75.
ASOS
Get the & Other Stories Ecovero Lemon-Print Crop Top for $65.
Shopbop
Get the L'Agence Audrey Mid-Rise Shorts for $126.
FARM Rio
Get the Fresh Lemons Puff-Sleeve Shirt for $150.
Amazon
Get the MSBASIC Deep V-Neck Short-Sleeve Wrap Casual Flared Dress for $21.24.
SHEIN
Get the SHEIN Plus Lemon-Print Joggers for $8.
Amazon
Get the COCOSHIP Vintage Sailor Pin-Up Swimdress for $29.99.
Lulus
Get the Afternoon Air Yellow Lemon-Print High-Low Midi Dress for $58.
Amazon
Get the ALLEGRACE Button Up Tunic Top for $20.56.
Banana Republic
Get the Tiered Wrap Midi Skirt for $31.99.
Rebecca Taylor
Get the Lemon Tree Long Puff-Waist Dress for $345.
FashionshoppingStylesummerClothing