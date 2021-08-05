Shop The Trend: How To Wear The Lemon Print You're Seeing Everywhere

From lemonade to lemon tarts to lemon meringue, there’s no shortage of delicious lemon treats to consume. These days, there’s also no shortage of lemon outfits to wear.

In February, Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless lemon-print drop-waist dress from Oscar de la Renta for her appearance with Prince Harry at Spotify’s Stream On conference.

YouTube/Spotify Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at Spotify’s Stream On conference.

Two weeks later, first lady Jill Biden wore a similar dress from the same brand to give a speech in honor of International Women’s Day (a move some suggested may have been a show of solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex).

Biden wore her Oscar de la Renta look again in late April for a visit to Georgia alongside her husband, President Joe Biden. Both times, the first lady paired her dress with a matching lemon-print mask.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Joe and Jill Biden exit the home of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on April 29, 2021, in Plains, Georgia.

Lemon prints can bring yellow brightness and a certain zest for life to everyday outfits. Whether the fruit is set against a white background or a contrasting dark shade, you can find it on dresses, swimsuits, pants, shoes and more.

There are many reasons lemon prints may be particularly appealing right now. On one hand, this aesthetic is reminiscent of beautiful destinations like the Amalfi Coast, where large lemons abound. And after so much time cooped up at home and the trauma of the pandemic, we could all use a glamorous Italian vacation.

On the other hand, perhaps these prints simply capture our new experience turning lemons into lemonade over the past 16 months or so.

Streetstyleshooters via Getty Images Hairstylist Svenja Simmons wearing a yellow lemon-print top and matching skirt from Diane von Furstenberg during a street style shoot in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 4, 2021.

However you style your lemon pieces, the most important thing is to wear your citrus look with a sweet attitude. If you’re looking to try out the lemon print trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.