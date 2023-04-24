What's Hot

Is Talc In Makeup Dangerous For Your Health? Here's What Experts Say.

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

What Professional Chefs Are Buying For Their Own Kitchens On Amazon

My Loved One Donated Their Body To Science. This Is What It Meant For My Grief.

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

It Took Me 28 Years To Finally Grieve My Dad’s Death — And One Movie Gave Me Clarity

Donald Trump Made 'Offensive Impressions' Of Theresa May To Boris Johnson, Book Claims

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attempt To Own Bud Light Goes Exactly How You'd Expect

‘Major Crime Vibes’: John Oliver Blows The Whistle On Investing’s Biggest Scam

Jordan Klepper Recalls His Favorite MAGA Comment And It's A Doozy

Jan. 6 Protester Says Tucker Carlson Is Trying To 'Destroy My Life'

Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

EntertainmentDancing With the StarsLen Goodman

Len Goodman, 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge, Dead At 78

The urbane Goodman was the head judge on "DWTS" for 15 years.
AP
Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” had died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.

Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully.” He had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

Len Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
Len Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer.
Christopher Willard via Getty Images

A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The dance competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, was a surprise hit and has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November. For several years he

A former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The dance competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, was a surprise hit and has become one of the network’s most popular shows.

Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November. For several years heGoodman also presented BBC radio programs and made TV documentaries, including a 2012 program about the sinking of the Titanic. As a young man, Goodman had worked as a shipyard welder for the company that built the doomed ship.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community