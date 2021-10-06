Lena Dunham Hits Back At People Body Shaming Her In Wedding Photos

Lena Dunham is addressing the “gnarly” comments she’s received on social media just a week after her wedding photos went viral.

The “Girls” star and creator got married to musician Luis Felber on Sept. 25, and photos from her big day were published in a Vogue spread.

Advertisement

Dunham explained in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday that after taking some much-needed time off and enjoying her new marriage, she decided to take “a peek” at some commentary about her online “and saw some gnarly shit.”

Dunham said she shrugged off most of it, but there was “one narrative” that she is taking issue with — “that I should somehow be ashamed because my body has changed since I was last on television,” Dunham wrote.

Dunham — whose body has been criticized for the entirety of her career — expressed how frustrating this new wave of shaming feels to her.

“It’s ironic to have my body compared to a body that was also the subject of public scorn,” Dunham wrote, saying it felt like “an echo chamber of body shaming.”

Advertisement

Dunham went on to shatter people’s assumptions as to why her appearance has changed.

“When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health/happiness?” she wrote. “Of course weight loss can be the result of positive change in habits, but guess what? So can weight gain.”

She added: “The pics I’m being compared to are from when I was in active addiction with undiagnosed illness.”

Lena Dunham at a film event in March. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Dunham told Dax Shepard on his podcast “Armchair Expert” in October 2018 that after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and having a hysterectomy, she began to misuse pills as a way to cope with anxiety. She revealed to Shepard that her “particular passion was Klonopin” and that she took the drug for three years. She also said at the time of her interview that she had been sober for six months.

Advertisement

Dunham also announced that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in 2019 after paparazzi published photos of her walking with a cane. The chronic condition affects “connective tissues supporting the skin, bones, blood vessels, and many other organs and tissues,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

Dunham said in her Instagram post on Wednesday that since she’s gotten sober she’s been living her life “as someone who aspires toward health and not just achievement.”

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend a "Zola" special screening in August. The couple were wed on Sept. 25. John Phillips via Getty Images

She said these changes allowed her to be the kind of person she wants to be, which led her to meeting her husband, who she says “doesn’t recognize me in those old photos because he sees how dimmed my light was.”

Dunham said her words in her post were aimed toward anyone whose body has changed over time due to “illness or circumstance.”