'Girls' Star Lena Dunham Reportedly Marries Musician Luis Felber

“Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham married musician Luis Felber over the weekend, People reported. Us Weekly also confirmed the wedding.

Dunham hinted in April that she and Felber had been dating for months in an interview with The New York Times. In June, she celebrated the romance by telling Twitter followers “don’t quit before the miracle, kids.”

Felber, an English-Peruvian performer professionally known as Attawalpa, has made regular appearances on Dunham’s Instagram.

In a late-August entry, she posted a photo of her accompanying Felber to his performance at the All Points East Festival in London, writing: “Thrilling watching you do what you were born to do @attawalpa. ”

The “Camping” writer hasn’t announced the marriage yet, which is somewhat surprising. Dunham has been open about her life on social media.

Dunham had a long-term relationship with musician Jack Antonoff that ended more than three years ago.

On the professional side, Dunham recently made a foray into clothes designing and ran afoul of some critics who said the plus-size line was not inclusive enough.