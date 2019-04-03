Lena Dunham Gets A Massive Neck Tattoo That Says 'Sick'

“I was diagnosed with pretty serious PTSD. I have a few sexual traumas in my past, and then I had all these surgeries, and then I had my hysterectomy after a period of really extreme pain,” she told Dax Shepard on his podcast in October. “It stopped feeling like I had panic attacks and it started feeling like I was a living panic attack.”

Dunham said that it was extraordinarily painful to stop using the sedative Klonopin, even though it was prescribed by a doctor.

But now, “the literal smell of the inside of pill bottles makes me want to throw up,” she told Shepard.