Critics Slam Lena Dunham's Plus-Size Clothing Line For Not Being Inclusive

Critics of Lena Dunham’s new plus-size clothing collection say the pieces aren’t inclusive to all plus-size people because the largest size is 26.

Dunham, creator of the Emmy-nominated HBO series “Girls,” told The New York Times this week that she’s collaborating with plus-size clothing company 11 Honoré on a “tightly edited collection of only five items.” The offerings, from Size 12 to Size 26, range from a $98 ribbed mock-turtleneck cotton jersey tank to a $298 jacket.

“Right now the only thing I’m doing is speaking about my own experience,” Dunham, who wears a size 14 or 16 herself, told the outlet. “So this clothing line is a direct response to my experience.”

The average woman in the United States wears a size 16 to 18, according to a scientific study, and plus-size brands like Eloquii and Universal Standard go up to a 28 and 4X, respectively.

Many people on social media pointed out that sizes for Dunham’s clothes appear closer to midsize than plus size, and that there are “limited” options for bigger people.

Am I the only person that still thinks Lena Dunham totally still sucks??? It really wouldn't surprise me if her mediocre, grifting ass gained weight to make money off a "plus" clothing line...which stops at size 26. Soooo not even truly plus. Mid-size at best. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/umcKcqAAiN — Rachel (@RachelLMacon) April 5, 2021

it should surprise no one that lena dunham's plus size line cuts of at a US 26, leaving out the same people that just about every single plus size line leaves out.



if you think you don't know someone bigger than a 26, congratulations, you do. you know me. — 💖📯 sgt. pepper's juicy ass club band 📯💖 (@lovelylandfill) April 6, 2021

If your fashion line stops at a size 26, then it’s not as inclusive as you purport it to be. Fat people don’t need more representation in fashion. I just bought some stunning swimsuits that I will look stunning in. We need more. Ending all diet commercials is a good start. — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) April 6, 2021

Apparently Lena Dunham is making a plus size clothing line that only goes up to a size 26. That’s... not a plus sized line. That’s a mid size line with limited, extended sizing. pic.twitter.com/Xs3OFrVJwV — Devon Cantwell (@devon_cantwell) April 5, 2021

An inclusive clothing line has to go past 26 and that is all I will say about that. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 5, 2021

11 Honoré design director Danielle Williams Eke told HuffPost via email that “it was important” to the company to offer private label products in sizes up to 26.

“We took a lot of time perfecting the grade up to a size 26 which included multiple fittings on a range of women from size 12-26 with varying body shapes,” Eke said. “Our ultimate goal is to dress as many women as possible and we are completely open to expanding past size 26 in the future!”

Marcy Guevara-Prete, a celebrity stylist, co-owner of The Plus Bus Boutique and a self-proclaimed “huge fan of 11 Honoré,” said she believes the brand is “doing their best with limited resources to provide luxe fashion for plus sizes.”

“However, I think this particular collaboration is somewhat tone deaf,” Guevara-Prete told HuffPost via email, adding that “the simple solution is not to call it ‘inclusive.’”

“When something is called inclusive and stops at 26, it excludes a large portion of the plus size community, and the most desperate for pieces like these, those over a size 26,” said Guevara-Prete, who has dressed stars like comedian Michelle Buteau and actor Gabourey Sidibe.

Guevara-Prete said Dunham’s “quick foray into plus size fashion” shows “her continued privilege in the industry and now the plus size fashion industry.”