“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey commented on Wednesday’s anticipated appointment of Boris Johnson as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom by sharing this mocking image to Instagram:

Headey captioned the edited image, which featured the faces of Johnson and President Donald Trump superimposed onto those of the twins from the Stanley Kubrick-directed 1980 horror movie “The Shining,” with one word:

“FUCK.”

The British actress took on humanitarian work helping refugees in Europe throughout her time playing Cersei Lannister in HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

She has also become a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and the horrific conditions for some detainees: