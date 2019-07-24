ENTERTAINMENT

Lena Headey Hits Donald Trump And Boris Johnson With Scary 'The Shining' Spoof

The "Game of Thrones" star captioned an edited picture of the two leaders with a single scathing word.

Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey commented on Wednesday’s anticipated appointment of Boris Johnson as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom by sharing this mocking image to Instagram:

Headey captioned the edited image, which featured the faces of Johnson and President Donald Trump superimposed onto those of the twins from the Stanley Kubrick-directed 1980 horror movie “The Shining,” with one word:

“FUCK.”

The British actress took on humanitarian work helping refugees in Europe throughout her time playing Cersei Lannister in HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

She has also become a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and the horrific conditions for some detainees:

