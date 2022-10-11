'Game Of Thrones' Actor Lena Headey Marries Marc Menchaca In Italy

An impromptu “Game of Thrones” reunion appears to have taken place recently in honor of Lena Headey’s dreamy Italian wedding.

Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO fantasy series, reportedly wed Marc Menchaca Thursday in Italy. Menchaca is a fellow actor whose credits include Netflix’s “Ozark,” where he portrayed Russ Langmore.

Though specifics of the ceremony are scarce, photos shared by yoga teacher Tania Brown (a longtime pal of Headey’s) on Instagram show the bride wearing a simple white gown and a headpiece of white and pink roses.

Scinuà, a local restaurant, shared a snapshot of many of Headey’s “Game of Thrones” co-stars, including actors Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley and Conleth Hill, as they passed through apparently en route to the nuptials.

Lena Headey (left) and Marc Menchaca in 2020. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Other photos on social media showed actors Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and pop singer Rick Astley ― of “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together Forever” fame ― also reportedly in attendance.

HuffPost reached out to Headey’s representative for comment on the reports but did not immediately hear back.

Headey, born in Bermuda but raised in England, was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013. The former couple shares a 12-year-old son, Wylie. She is also the mother of a 7-year-old daughter, Teddy, whose father is filmmaker Dan Cadan.

Menchaca and Headey reportedly began dating in 2020.