'Master Of None' Season 3 Trailer Puts Lena Waithe In The Spotlight

After a four-year hiatus, a new season of “Master of None” is finally on the horizon.

Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer for “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love.” Due out next month, the five-episode season is billed as a “modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage” and takes place in England.

Though Seasons 1 and 2 followed Dev (played by co-creator Aziz Ansari), “Moments in Love” focuses on that character’s friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie). As fans may recall, Denise was the centerpiece of a Season 2 episode, “Thanksgiving,” which detailed her coming-out story.

According to an episode synopsis, the new season explores Denise and Alicia’s “struggles with fertility” as well as their “personal growth both together and apart.”

“Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised,” Netflix’s press notes read.

Catch the trailer for “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” below.

Speculation that “Master of None” would soon be returning for a third season began heating up online earlier this month. A Variety article published last week suggested that the show would shift its focus away from Dev after Ansari was hit with sexual misconduct allegations in 2018.

The specifics of the accusations sparked intense debate about the nuances of consent, with some suggesting it was an example of overreach by the Me Too movement. Though Ansari denied the claims, he moved to London shortly thereafter and has maintained a low public profile since then.

The actor and comedian briefly returned to the spotlight in 2019 for the Netflix special “Aziz Ansari: Right Now,” in which he addressed the controversy.

“I hope I’ve become a better person,” he said in the film, which documented a stand-up performance in New York. “If that has made not just me but other guys think about this, and just be more thoughtful and aware and willing to go that extra mile and make sure someone else is comfortable in that moment, that’s a good thing.”

“Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” will debut on Netflix on May 23.

Netflix Lena Waithe (right) and Naomi Ackie star in "Master of None Presents: Moments in Love."