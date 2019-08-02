Lenny Kravitz Sends Jason Momoa Birthday Wishes, Shares Sweet Photo Of Them Hugging

Lenny Kravitz recently shared warm birthday wishes for a member of his blended family, Jason Momoa, on social media.

The rock icon shared an Instagram post on Thursday dedicated to Momoa, who is married to Kravitz’s ex-wife, actress Lisa Bonet. Bonet and Kravitz, who have a 30-year-old daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, together, finalized their divorce in 1993.

“Happy birthday brother,” Kravitz wrote in the post’s caption accompanied by a photo of him and Momoa hugging each other. “Love and respect always. Ohana ’til the end.” (Ohana is a Hawaiian word for family.)

During an interview with U.K. publication The Times earlier this month, Kravitz discussed his “beautiful” relationship with Bonet and Momoa, and the couple’s two children, Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

“We took the time so that we could become best friends again,” he said to the publication about his relationship with Bonet. “Our families are blended. I love her husband ― he’s like a brother to me ― and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Momoa, who turned 40 on Thursday, shared a video on YouTube on Sunday, which shows clips of him at his own surprise party that his friends organized. In the video, the stunned “Game of Thrones” actor can be seen showing Bonet around the party via video call.