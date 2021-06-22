Lenny Kravitz Mourns Death Of His Dog: 'We Circled The Globe' Together

Lenny Kravitz on Monday shared a touching note mourning the death of his dog Leroy Brown.

The rock star, who announced on Instagram that his beloved 11-year-old dog had died, wrote that his furry friend had “circled the globe” with him.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote. “You blessed me with unconditional love while watching me go through it all. You were next to me during my best and my worst.”

“We circled the globe over and over together, teaching each other what we could,” he added. “You were the best. A true Bahamian Potcake.”

Kravitz shared a series of photos of the dog doing activities such as swimming in a pool and sitting in an airplane rocking sunglasses.

Leroy Brown has made a number of public appearances with Kravitz over the years.

A 2019 tourism video for the Bahamas (Kravitz splits his time living between Paris and the Bahamian island of Eleuthera) showed the musician running on a beach with the dog. Kravitz and Leroy Brown also once appeared together on a cover of a Delta’s Sky magazine.

A video published on a YouTube channel for Kravitz in 2010 showed the singer hanging with his furry friend in a car. Leroy Brown gave Kravitz a bunch of kisses in that video, and Kravitz lovingly responded by embracing his pup and calling him “Mr. Leroy.”

Kravitz announced in 2016 that he had welcomed another Potcake — a rescue dog named JoJo Dancer — to his family, the New York Daily News reported at the time. Potcake dogs are typically found on islands and are a “distinct breed” in the Bahamas, according to Dogster, a website about dog behaviors and health.

Kravitz received a lot of supportive messages in response to his tribute to Leroy Brown, including comments from Kelly Rowland, Kim Fields and Alex Rodriguez.

Jason Momoa, who is married to Kravitz’s ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet, responded by posting heart emojis in the comments section. They often publicly celebrate their close bond as a blended family.