Lenny Kravitz Surprises 5-Year-Old Fan Who Plays The Drums And It's So Much Joy

Lenny Kravitz surprised one of his young musical fans during a sweet interaction on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Five-year-old drummer Justin Wilson II discussed his musical talent and other important business, like celebrating his birthday at Legoland, during his appearance on the daytime talk show.

Host Ellen DeGeneres noted that Wilson had previously visited the show to perform Kravitz’s 1998 song, “Fly Away.”

The kindergartner revealed on Wednesday that he planned to perform, “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” another song by Kravitz.

“But you can call it ‘Are You Gonna Go My Waaaaay,’” Wilson explained.

The rock star then surprised Wilson by walking on stage as the 5-year-old drummed along to his 1993 hit.

“Lenny! Lenny! It’s so good to see you!” Wilson yelled, throwing his hands in the air.

“You are amazing,” Kravitz said. “You know I’m a big fan. ... I’ve been watching you.”

And as if getting a visit from the “Again” singer wasn’t enough, DeGeneres also surprised Wilson with a bunch of Spider-Man gear.

“I think you just got topped,” the host joked to Kravitz.

“Yeah, big time,” he responded.