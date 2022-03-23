Lenny Kravitz Says Jason Momoa Is His Brother 'For Life' In Sweet Post

Fans concerned that the bond between Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa has suffered since Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January can rest assured that it is stronger than ever.

Kravitz, who was married to Bonet before the pair divorced in 1993, shared a sweet photo of him with Momoa on Instagram on Monday. In the picture, Kravitz and Momoa are seen laughing together, each seated on motorcycles on a street.

Advertisement

“Ride or die,” the rock star captioned the post. “Brothers for life.”

Momoa reciprocated the love in the comments section of the post, writing, “Love u bro. Ohana fo life.”

From left: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz at an Entertainment Weekly party in February 2010 in Los Angeles. Alexandra Wyman via Getty Images

The “Aquaman” actor had first announced his split from Bonet in a joint statement shared in a since-deleted Instagram post in January. The couple split after four years of marriage and nearly two decades as a couple. They share two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

Kravitz, who shares daughter and actor Zoë Kravitz with Bonet, has maintained a close relationship with Bonet and Momoa over the years. Fans have celebrated the blended family’s tight bond, and some were concerned that Kravitz and Momoa’s relationship might be affected by the split.

Advertisement

“Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right?” one Twitter user wrote in January.

“I really loved Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together....and the Jason Momoa Lenny Kravitz bromance,” tweeted another.

Kravitz and Momoa have often publicly celebrated their brotherhood.

In 2019, the singer posted to Instagram a photo of him embracing Momoa in honor of the actor’s birthday. He called Momoa his “brother” in that post, writing, “love and respect always.”

Advertisement

The year prior, Momoa posted a photo of him gifting Kravitz a matching bone skull ring from an artist he had met on Instagram. The photo showed the two happily posing together and showing off their matching jewelry.

Kravitz’s post about Momoa this week garnered a lot of love on Instagram, including a message of support from Zoë Kravitz.

“Well isn’t this just adorable,” she wrote in the comments section of the post. “Love you both so much.”

Momoa and Kravitz had both publicly celebrated “The Batman” actor after she made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut earlier this month.

“I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear,” Momoa wrote on Instagram at the time.