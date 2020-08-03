Lenny Kravitz’s Birthday Post For Jason Momoa Had People Praising Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz posting on Instagram about Jason Momoa (and only Jason Momoa) might seem like something you only dreamed of, but trust us: It happened in real life, and everyone’s collective thirst cannot be contained.

To the pleasure of fans everywhere, the singer wished the actor a happy 41st birthday this weekend, posting a black and white photograph of the two standing together. Kravitz captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.”

In case you need a refresher on these gorgeous humans, Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, to whom Kravitz was married from 1987 to 1993. Bonet and Kravitz are parents to Zoë, 31; Momoa and Bonet share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

Though she wasn’t mentioned in the post, Bonet began trending on Twitter after the photo went up, with people congratulating her for marrying two extremely attractive men, who also happen to be friends:

How Lisa Bonet flexin on us and she not even in the damn pic 😂 pic.twitter.com/XWnETWTHwS — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) August 1, 2020

If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won https://t.co/SUlZ7u6eKB — Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) August 1, 2020

When your fine ex bae send your fine new bae a Happy Birthday post...Lisa Bonet pic.twitter.com/uG9qkLh0SW — Nikki C (@AlterEgoNikole) August 1, 2020

Other fans didn’t mention Bonet at all, but did acknowledge the power of the photo and the “absurd amount of beauty” in it:

That's just an absurd amount of beauty right there. https://t.co/Q0QfW8qCo1 — TerryHasAnOpinon (@Terrysagirl) August 2, 2020

Holy crap, is this...The Good Place? https://t.co/bWCd4Nl1nL — Samira Ahmed Updates (@sam_aye_ahm) August 2, 2020

I don’t know what the question is, but the answer is yes. https://t.co/Hw7mGxhllB — GG Wynter Writes (@ggwynterwrites) August 1, 2020

Kravitz has posted about Momoa before so it’s clear that the pair have a real friendship — to which we say: All hail Lisa Bonet for marrying BOTH of these men.

