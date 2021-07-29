Lenny Kravitz Jokes He's 'Ready' To Star In 'Magic Mike 3,' Fans React Predictably

Lenny Kravitz may have been joking on Instagram when he said he was “ready” to audition for a role for a third installment of the “Magic Mike” film franchise, but some fans think it’s no laughing matter.

The rock star inspired the “Magic Mike” idea after he posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday that featured him holding a power tool while wearing an open shirt.

“Wednesday. 2:55pm. Building a deck,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Kravitz’s photo garnered a lot of attention, including a response from Channing Tatum, who said, in part: “Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend.”

The “Fly Away” singer’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, chimed in and jokingly encouraged Tatum to consider her dad for a role in a third “Magic Mike” movie. Tatum starred in the first 2012 “Magic Mike” film and its sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” in 2015.

“You auditioning for MM3?” she quipped to Tatum in the comments section of the post.

“I’ve been ready!” the rock star responded.

Fans of Lenny Kravitz have apparently been ready too.

“You sure have,” one commenter wrote.

“Just take all my money lol,” another wrote.

“We are all ready!” wrote another.

Kravitz often talks about his strong bond with his daughter, whom he shares with actor Lisa Bonet.

Last year, he told Trevor Noah during a virtual appearance on “The Daily Show” that his relationship with Zoë Kravitz is a “true blessing.”

While the future remains unclear on whether Tatum and Lenny Kravitz will ever work together on a “Magic Mike” film, Zoë Kravitz and Tatum have a project in the works.

Zoë Kravitz will make her film directing debut with a thriller titled “Pussy Island,” starring Tatum, Deadline reported last month. The film is set to begin production early next year on an undisclosed tropical island, the publication reported.