Lenny Kravitz Writes Sweet Birthday Tribute To Daughter Zoë With Throwback Pic

Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet and sandy throwback picture of his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to celebrate the actor’s birthday on Wednesday.

The rock icon posted an old photo on Instagram of him building sandcastles with a young Zoë Kravitz on a beach.

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday, Zoë,” he captioned the post. “So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly.”

The “Fly Away” singer’s post received a lot of praise from commenters, including a sweet note from Jason Momoa.

Momoa, who is married to Lenny Kravitz’s ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet, wrote in the comments: “Congratulations my braddah. Beautiful day.”

Bonet is Zoë Kravitz’s mother and has two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, with Momoa.

Advertisement

Momoa and Lenny Kravitz often publicly celebrate their blended family and close bond.

Zoë Kravitz, who turned 33 on Dec. 1, also received a fun birthday tribute from her “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon.