Lenny Kravitz Weighs In On Daughter Zoë’s Engagement To Channing Tatum

The proud father shared his thoughts on his daughter taking the next step in her relationship.
Hilary Hanson
Lenny Kravitz says he’s “blessed” to have a happy family.

The “Fly Away” singer shared his thoughts about his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Channing Tatum in a red carpet interview on Thursday with Entertainment Tonight.

“Hey man, that’s life, you know,” the characteristically sunglasses-clad father said in a video shared by the news outlet. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it ― I’ve done well. Blessed.”

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz attend Paris Fashion Week in February 2020. The proud dad recently shared his thoughts on his daughter's engagement to "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

News of the two actors’ engagement broke in October, though it’s not totally clear how long the “Magic Mike” and “Batman” stars had been dating. In January 2021, an anonymous source tried to dispel rumors they were an item in the wake of Kravitz’s divorce from husband Karl Glusman. (Tatum had split from his first wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2018.)

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

A few months later, the two began working together on the movie “Pussy Island,” a thriller that starred Tatum and marked Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. In the meantime, speculation about their relationship continued to swirl.

Tatum had been Kravitz’s first choice for her film’s leading man, in a role he called an “extremely committed version — psychotic possibly — but an extreme version of myself.”

Gift Guides