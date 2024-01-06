Lenny Kravitz Weighs In On Daughter Zoë’s Engagement To Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz says he’s “blessed” to have a happy family.
The “Fly Away” singer shared his thoughts about his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Channing Tatum in a red carpet interview on Thursday with Entertainment Tonight.
“Hey man, that’s life, you know,” the characteristically sunglasses-clad father said in a video shared by the news outlet. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it ― I’ve done well. Blessed.”
News of the two actors’ engagement broke in October, though it’s not totally clear how long the “Magic Mike” and “Batman” stars had been dating. In January 2021, an anonymous source tried to dispel rumors they were an item in the wake of Kravitz’s divorce from husband Karl Glusman. (Tatum had split from his first wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2018.)
A few months later, the two began working together on the movie “Pussy Island,” a thriller that starred Tatum and marked Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut. In the meantime, speculation about their relationship continued to swirl.
Tatum had been Kravitz’s first choice for her film’s leading man, in a role he called an “extremely committed version — psychotic possibly — but an extreme version of myself.”