Lenny Kravitz Says Why Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship 'Feels Right'

Lenny Kravitz is feeling good about his daughter Zoë Kravitz’s engagement to Channing Tatum.
In an interview with People published on Wednesday, the rock star said that his daughter’s relationship with the actor “feels right.”
“I like [Channing] very much,” he said, adding that his daughter and Tatum “have something that’s naturally special” and “they also do the work” required to have the relationship they do.
“They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch,” he said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lenny Kravitz shared that his grandmother had taught him the importance of being dedicated in a relationship and that Zoë Kravitz and Tatum have that quality in their union.
“It’s wonderful to welcome him to the family,” he said.
The “Fly Away” singer has publicly weighed in on his daughter’s relationship with Tatum before.
He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he felt “blessed” after being asked about their engagement.
“Hey man, that’s life,” he said. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it — I’ve done well. Blessed.”
News of the couple’s engagement broke in October. The two met while making Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” which was previously titled “Pussy Island.” The film, due out in August, is an upcoming thriller that stars Tatum as a tech billionaire who hosts an intimate gathering on his private island.
The actors, who are notoriously private about their relationship, recently shared rare behind-the-scenes looks on Instagram of them together on set for “Blink Twice.”
Last week, he posted a photo and video celebrating her directing skills.
“MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE.”
Zoë Kravitz then shared a post on her account that featured a playful photo of her sticking her tongue out while standing next to Tatum.
Zoë Kravitz previously shared what she likes about Tatum in a 2022 interview with GQ.
“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she said.