Lenny Kravitz Says His Relationship With Daughter Zoë Kravitz Is 'A True Blessing'

Lenny Kravitz reflected on his relationship with his daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, calling it a “true blessing.”

During a virtual appearance on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday with host Trevor Noah, Kravitz talked about his new book, “Let Love Rule,” in which he opens up about his relationship with his late father Sy Kravitz. The rock legend told Noah his connection with his father was “challenging.”

The two made peace before his father’s death. And when it came to his role in Zoë’s life, the rock star said he knew what he “didn’t want to be.”

Instead, he was inspired by the close relationship between his mother, “The Jeffersons” actor Roxie Roker, and her father.

“They had the relationship that Zoë and I have, so I was witness to that,” the “Fly Away” singer told Noah. “They were so tight, so close, they were father and daughter, they were best friends.”

“I look at the relationship Zoë and I have ... and we have that relationship and it’s a true blessing,” he said later.

Zoë Kravitz has also publicly gushed over her relationship with her father.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in February, she reflected on the “beautiful” tear-jerking speech her dad gave at her wedding. The “Big Little Lies” star married Karl Glusman in June 2019.

Zoë Kravitz explained to host Jimmy Fallon that she asked her father and mother, actor Lisa Bonet, to give a speech at her wedding just the night before the big day. She said her father was nervous that he was unprepared, but delivered a powerful speech nonetheless.

“He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night,” Zoë Kravitz said.

Elsewhere in his interview with Noah, Kravitz talked more about his mother, who he described as an “elegant, graceful, soulful human being.” He praised her for instilling in him the importance of being proud of his identity, as a Black biracial person. Roker died in 1995.

“She also taught me to be proud of who I was – that I was a young Black person, but I had this Russian-Jewish father,” he said.

Roker, he said, would tell him: ”’I want you to be proud of both sides, I want you to understand both sides, I want you to participate in both sides, but understand that you are Black.”