‘Belongs In Jail’: Hedge Fund Billionaire Warns Voters About Donald Trump

Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman said it would be “terrible for the country” if Donald Trump was reelected in 2024, according to CNN.

“He’s a divisive human being who belongs in jail,” the Wall Street titan told the network in an interview.

Cooperman, who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $2.8 billion, famously traded blows with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during her 2020 presidential run over her proposal for a wealth tax.

He also made headlines for controversial comments about Barack Obama in 2012 after taking issue with the then-president’s tax policies.

Over the years, Cooperman, 80, has donated predominantly to Republican candidates and political committees, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Most recently, he gave to the presidential campaign of Chris Christie, Trump’s biggest Republican detractor in the 2024 race.

Cooperman told CNN he’s looking for “centrists, not radical left or right,” and has been critical of Trump in the past.

He told CNBC in 2020 that he voted for President Joe Biden because “I voted my values and not my pocketbook.”

“I’ll be richer tomorrow if Trump wins. I’ll probably be poorer tomorrow if Biden wins,” he said on Election Day.

On a podcast last year, he called Trump a “would-be dictator” with “no allegiance to anybody but himself,” noting that he voted for Biden “very reluctantly.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN in response to Cooperman’s remarks that Trump will “beat Biden because he’s the only person who can supercharge the economy, secure our border, safeguard communities and put an end to unnecessary wars.”

