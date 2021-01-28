Twitter Users Jeer Billionaire's Gripe About Not Paying 'Fair Share' Of Taxes

Billionaire hedge fund operator Leon Cooperman inspired many Twitter users to take up a musical instrument on Thursday: the really tiny violin.

Cooperman appeared on CNBC to discuss how Reddit users are buying up shares of GameStop to troll Wall Street traders like, well, Cooperman.

He predicted things would end badly. Very badly for the trolling traders.

“I’m not damning them. I’m just saying from my experience, this will end in tears,” Cooperman said. “GameStop is not worth $500, not worth $400, not worth $300, not worth $200, not even worth $100, not even worth $50.”

After a pair of professional investment firms placed big bets that the money-losing video game retailer’s stock would crash, a group of smaller investors have been buying up shares to support the company and beat back the professionals, according to The Associated Press.

Cooperman blamed the phoenix-like rise of GameStop stock on a variety of factors including “people [who] are sitting at home, getting their checks from the government, basically trading for no commissions and no interest rates.”

But what really set off Cooperman was the idea that billionaires like him aren’t paying their “fair share” in taxes.

“I hate that expression with a passion!” Cooperman said. “What does fair share mean? … I’m willing to work six months a year for the government, and six months for myself — which means a marginal tax rate of 50%. If you live in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, you’re already well past that. This fair share is a bullshit concept! It’s just a way of attacking wealthy people.”

Since Cooperman was charged with insider trading in 2016 (and eventually paid $4.9 million in fines without admitting guilt), and undoubtedly benefited from Donald Trump’s ﻿massive 2017 tax cut for the wealthy, Twitter users weren’t sympathetic.

Listen to this incredible crybaby pic.twitter.com/KmJvZpBQ59 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 28, 2021

Can you believe that people sit at home, trade stocks, and profit off of other people's hard work says ... [checks notes] ... hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman. https://t.co/qvTMRkfgGS — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) January 28, 2021

LMAO, good old Leon Cooperman. Four years ago he had to pay an SEC fine and agree to a monitor because of insider trading: https://t.co/scPzESWumj



A year ago he was pretending to cry because Elizabeth Warren wanted to raise his taxes. https://t.co/GQKlk13iMd — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 28, 2021

I don't have any of that naive pretention that the WSB crew is some selfless, proletariat uprising, but by god if these CNBC hedge fund motherfuckers aren't the easiest people in the world to hate. Fuck em https://t.co/69PD2qoHh6 — austin walker (@austin_walker) January 28, 2021

Eat shit old man pic.twitter.com/5jpmM2D9wW — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) January 28, 2021

People like Leon Cooperman think they were born smarter than everyone else, giving them a right to hoard wealth and a right to exclude you from it. This is called white supremacy. https://t.co/2qOzv5cR4O — killing of a sacred beer (@BrewStuds) January 28, 2021

Leon Cooperman complaining about what's going on reminds me of Lars from Metallica whining about Napster. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 28, 2021

If he’s seeking compassion for his position... he’s not doing it very well. pic.twitter.com/11gOGdZs1T — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) January 28, 2021