Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Split Months After Very Telling Milestone

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up." via Associated Press

Camila Morrone is now a whopping quarter-century old — which means, naturally, that her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio must come to an end. The Oscar winner, 47, has split from his model girlfriend of more than four years just two months after her 25th birthday, according to multiple outlets.

Sources confirmed the news of the breakup to People, but a reason behind the split has yet to be revealed. Many, of course, are already pointing to the actor’s pattern of never dating women in their late 20s (see: Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively and Nina Agdal) throughout his much-scrutinized romantic history.

DiCaprio and Morrone first sparked rumors of a relationship after he was spotted leaving her home in 2017. Later that same month, they celebrated the holidays together with the actor’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire in Colorado.

But the two mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, never appearing together at events or mentioning each other in the press, despite the ample photos of them canoodling at Coachella or frolicking on the beach in St. Barts.

Camila Morrone attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

The conversation around their age gap did ultimately result in Morrone addressing critics of their relationship in 2019.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she told the Los Angeles Times, while noting she “probably would be curious” about the dynamic, too.

She later reflected on the downside of dating a film superstar, which she said “leads to more judgment and negativity.”

But that didn’t stop the pair from making their official debut as a couple at the Academy Awards in February 2020. While they walked the red carpet separately, they sat together front row at the ceremony.

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila,” an unnamed source told People months after the award show. “He loves being with her.”

But the two hadn’t been seen together since the Fourth of July weekend, sparking speculation online that they’d gone their separate ways.

Weeks later, DiCaprio jetted off on his own to Europe, where he was seen yachting and partying in Europe with an “army of models,” according to Page Six, along with Drake and Tristan Thompson.