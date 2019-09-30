Leonardo DiCaprio Blasts Donald Trump For Climate Change Denial

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks the world of Donald Trump ... is a disaster in the making.

The Oscar-winning actor ripped the president and other world leaders for gambling away the future of the planet by denying climate change.

Appearing at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend in New York, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star zeroed in on Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord two years ago. “It’s become clear that our political leaders have failed to live up to promises that we celebrated that day,” DiCaprio said Saturday, as seen in the video above.

“Our future is being gambled away, and our leaders, those whom we entrust to protect us and set the example, are either failing to stop these dangerous trends or, in some cases, denying the very science of this climate catastrophe,” he added.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio spoke passionately at the Global Citizen Festival.

DiCaprio, who castigated Trump in 2017 for ignoring “facts and truths and modern science,” ratcheted up his criticism of the president and other global figures again on Saturday.

“Unless you live in an alternate reality, there’s no more time for denial,” DiCaprio said. “A carbon-neutral future is the only way we will inherit a planet capable of sustaining life on Earth as we know it.”

DiCaprio also lauded Swedish student Greta Thunberg’s activism at the United Nations last week, and blasted Trump and others who appeared to mock or insult the 16-year-old.

“Individuals that seem to care more about profit and their own self-interest than about your future,” the Oscar winner said of them.

The actor’s environmental organization, Earth Alliance, recently formed a $5 million fund to protect the Amazon rainforest from increasing fires.