Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Addresses Their 22-Year Age Gap

Leonardo DiCaprio has dated numerous women in their early 20s and his new girlfriend is no exception. The 44-year-old “Once Upon A Time” actor has been linked with model Camila Morrone, who is Al Pacino’s stepdaughter, since last year.

Morrone, who is 22, seemingly acknowledged the age gap on Instagram last week with a photo of Hollywood legends and Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall ― who had a 25-year age gap themselves. She captioned it, “A love like this.”

People sounded off in the Instagram comments with some expressing admiration and others dismay for Bacall and Bogart’s romance. Others pointed out what many saw as similarities with DiCaprio and Morrone’s relationship, and told Morrone that the actor would leave her as soon as she got older.

Morrone responded to some of the negativity in a separate Instagram story on Friday.

“Good morning people and happy Friday,” Morrone said in the clip, as reported by E! News. “I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about.”

She added: “I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

Sean Zanni via Getty Images Model Camila Morrone attends the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 3 in New York City.

People magazine reported recently that DiCaprio and Morrone are definitely “serious” about each other.

“It’s definitely not a casual relationship,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

The source added: “Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

FRANCK FIFE via Getty Images The low-key couple at a soccer match in November 2018.