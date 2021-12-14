“Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay said “fearless” Meryl Streep “didn’t even blink” at the idea of her character appearing naked in the new Netflix disaster comedy movie.

But co-star Leonardo DiCaprio “had a problem” with the scene, in which a body double playing Streep’s President Janie Orlean is seen undressed from behind, McKay told The Guardian in an interview published Monday.

DiCaprio “just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film,” McKay explained. “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked.”

McKay said DiCaprio asked him something to the effect of, “Do you really need to show that?”

“And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep,’” McKay recalled replying.

Streep “didn’t even blink” or “even bring it up,” he added.

In the movie, Streep, 72, plays a Donald Trump-esque president who downplays an imminent comet strike on Earth. DiCaprio, 47, and Jennifer Lawrence, 31, portray scientists desperately trying to warn the world of the looming threat.