NY Post's Baffling Take On Leonardo DiCaprio Becomes Twitter's Hottest New Meme

A photo from the set of DiCaprio's latest film lights up the network.

The New York Post found itself on the wrong end of a Twitter trend on Monday after posting an image from an upcoming film showing an instantly recognizable Leonardo DiCaprio

Except that’s not how the newspaper put it. 

“Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film,” the tweet said, showing a pic of the actor with costar Lily Gladstone on the set of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Naturally, Twitter users had a few things to say in response as the topic trended on the network: 

