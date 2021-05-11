NY Post's Baffling Take On Leonardo DiCaprio Becomes Twitter's Hottest New Meme

The New York Post found itself on the wrong end of a Twitter trend on Monday after posting an image from an upcoming film showing an instantly recognizable Leonardo DiCaprio.

Except that’s not how the newspaper put it.

“Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film,” the tweet said, showing a pic of the actor with costar Lily Gladstone on the set of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Naturally, Twitter users had a few things to say in response as the topic trended on the network:

the only way Leo is "unrecognizable" in this photo is if he's playing the woman, the bowl, or the salt shaker. https://t.co/u76zVcumO3 — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) May 10, 2021

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

ok now i want to see this new scorsese film pic.twitter.com/nctgpyyDmJ — darth™ (@darth) May 10, 2021

The only way this comment makes sense is if the person on the left is Leonardo DiCaprio.https://t.co/IsFtdYkWam — JRehling (@JRehling) May 10, 2021

Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

*Superman puts on his glasses*



New York Post: "Clarke Kent, you're not going to fucking believe who was just here" https://t.co/AvVVxm64ut — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 10, 2021

Do you guys know what unrecognizable means? https://t.co/qLrQsG9aQ8 — chaps (@UncleChaps) May 11, 2021

There is nothing Christian Bale cannot do. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/SPSysb5OCd — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 11, 2021

Kermit the Frog unrecognizable in The Great Muppet Caper https://t.co/wxMG2xJ7B1 pic.twitter.com/HVd5jC93dE — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 11, 2021

Is he the one in the blanket? https://t.co/W5JLqPIBEe — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 10, 2021

The internet collectively pointing him out https://t.co/2GYcncMHdT pic.twitter.com/YCSGjAEosp — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 10, 2021

Unless he’s the one on the left this headline is a real stretch. https://t.co/fVFADZAFn5 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 10, 2021

Even she recognizes him. https://t.co/dRMdEnTANB — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 10, 2021

NEW YORK POST EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable after amateur painter botches restoration pic.twitter.com/FDSRwUfYV2 — McGone (@the_mcgone) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/ugrLDeVW3P — Beel (@tomservo10) May 11, 2021