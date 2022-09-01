Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted After Twitter Users Point Out ‘Titanic’ Turns 25 This Year

Sure, jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s habit of dating very young women feel about as old as the 1912 sinking of the TItanic. But unlike the famed ship, they rarely tank.

So, when news broke this week that the actor and his girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, split just two months after her 25th birthday, very funny quips reliably flooded social media.

Yet, when Twitter users pointed out that the 1997 film “Titanic” — which launched DiCaprio into superstardom — was also turning 25 this year, users latched on to the new material like Rose to a floating door.

Kate Winslet: Jack, there’s room on here for two.



Leonardo DiCaprio: (let’s go of door) Yeah, gonna take a pass on that. (sinking into the sea) Happy… 25th birthday… Rose… — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2022

It’s not that the door wasn’t big enough for both Rose and Jack, it’s just that Rose turned 25 that day — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) August 31, 2022

Titanic turns 25 on 11/1. That IMDb page has got to be nervous. — unemployableman has benefited from legal abortion (@UnemployableMan) August 31, 2022

Have you ever considered that Leonardo Dicaprio is so proud of his work in the Titanic, he only dates women who weren’t old enough to have seen it when it premiered so HE can share the special moment of watching it with them for the first time? did that even occur to you. https://t.co/OUQ21Ofae0 — Georgia Townend (@georgiatownend_) August 31, 2022

But — of course — jokes about “Titanic” were only the tip of the iceberg.

Below are other hilarious cracks made about the star’s habit of dating women under 25. Check them out below — but note, we only included 17 because we didn’t want the joke to get too old.

“I'm twenty-seven years old, I've no money and no prospects. I'm already too old for Leonardo DiCaprio and I’m frightened. So don't you judge me, Lizzy. Don't you dare judge me!” pic.twitter.com/qp05VCt9Di — Jane Austen First Drafts (@Austen1stDrafts) August 31, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

Romcom about a woman who meets and falls in love with Leonardo di Caprio on the eve of her 25th birthday and has to engage in a series of increasingly wacky escapades to keep him from learning her age. — Liam Bright (@lastpositivist) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has requested all his movies be taken down from Netflix since it turned 25. https://t.co/SFAJtwyEV6 — Parvinder (@pavvysingh) August 31, 2022

Cons of being 25:



- I will part of x factor’s over 25 category

- I’m too old for leonardo dicaprio

- I have to tick the 25-34 age box — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) August 31, 2022

3 things are certain in life:

- death

- taxes

- leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3 — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

Too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio, too young to have avoided 9k a year tuition fees — Charlotte Ivers (@CharlotteIvers) August 31, 2022

If Leonardo DiCaprio keeps dating women in their early 20s, they’ll now be so young that they fully missed his teen heartthrob era. They’ll be texting their friends like: “So I’ve been going out with the dirty guy from The Revenant. Weird, right?” — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 31, 2022

Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him. 🤣



pic.twitter.com/zHpCOFslpa — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2022

People judge Leonardo DiCaprio for dumping his 25-year-old girlfriends but has anyone considered that he may have been cursed by a witch? And has to break up with anyone that turns 25 or risk being turned into a newt? Did anyone consider that? No. You only think about yourselves. — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) September 1, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends getting ready to go out for their 25th birthdays pic.twitter.com/TSIO5lWyDZ — Tank.Sinatra (@GeorgeResch) August 31, 2022

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

25 really is a rough year…the girlfriends of leonardo dicaprio and anyone using their parent’s health insurance know their days are numbered https://t.co/8OaM1ztjbB — jess (@jessguida) August 30, 2022