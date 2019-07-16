It seems people can’t stop asking him why Jack, his character in the 1997 movie, froze in the ocean instead of climbing onto a floating door that saved Rose, the role portrayed by Kate Winslet.

MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz posed the door question to DiCaprio in front of his “Hollywood” co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Robbie admitted she had been nagged by the same question since seeing “Titanic.”

“Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl,” she said.

But DiCaprio refused to go there.

“I have no comment,” he said, sheepishly.

Robbie wouldn’t let it drop, calling it “the biggest controversy in modern cinema.”

DiCaprio jokingly added: “Ever.”

Paramount Why, Jack?

Pitt noticed DiCaprio clearly wishing to talk about something else and decided the only plan of action was to double down.

“Could you, could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” Pitt teased.

“No comment,” DiCaprio answered.

Robbie also had questions.

“Did you mention it at the time? Were you like, should we make the door smaller?” she asked, only to get shut down by DiCaprio.

“Titanic” director James Cameron joked in 2017 that Jack had to die “because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple.” But no one has ever explained why two people couldn’t fit on the door.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” premieres in theaters July 26.

You can watch the exchange between DiCaprio, Pitt and Robbie below: