HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Leopard print midi skirts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Here's an affordable look-alike to the one that started it all.

We first discovered the leopard print midi skirt at the beginning of summer 2019, and it wasn’t long before it was spotted on the legs of women from Manhattan to L.A.

We began seeing this skirt paired with a simple tee or camisole in a multitude of terrains and environments: in the park, by the water, even at the office. Cooling temperatures raised concerns of extinction for this silky trend come fall, but it adapted to a colder environment with the help of turtlenecks, sweaters and boots.

This evolutionary marvel reassures us that leopard print midi skirts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Urban Outfitters Still don't have a leopard midi skirt? This one is on sale.

Whether you’re finally ready to jump on the trend or have been a longtime leopard loyalist who’s in need of an upgrade, we’ve got you covered. This UO Rowan Midi Slip Skirt in leopard print is currently on sale for $44 at Urban Outfitters, down from $59. It’s available in sizes XS to XL in eight colors and prints.

We’ve seen our fair share of leopard print midi skirts, ranging from leopard print skirts under $30 on Amazon to the original $180 Réalisation Par Naomi Skirt that started a revolution, but this UO version is one of the best deals we’ve seen on something so similar to the original. The sale is for a limited time only, so be sure to catch this leopard print midi skirt before it runs away.

