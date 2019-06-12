HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost

Last summer, linen everything was the trend of the season. This year, we’ve spotted one trend that’s taken over almost overnight: leopard print midi skirts.

Leopard print has been creeping up in our closets again over the past few months in the form of bags, belts and accessories. But now that summer is here, it’s on the prowl again in the form of a calf-length flowy skirt.

As with many of today’s fashion trends, this wild look all started on Instagram. People styled the skirts with slouchy sweaters and basic white tees for an effortless, cool-girl look that’s been taking over the streets of Manhattan and beyond.

did every woman in manhattan wake up one morning and decide to buy a leopard-print midi skirt — Jess Bergman (@jesslbergman) May 22, 2019

If you’ve been hesitant to snag your own leopard print skirt for fear that spots won’t stick around for much longer, rest assured this trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Our philosophy? Leopard is practically a neutral at this point.

To help you on your hunt for the perfect leopard skirt, we’ve rounded up eight leopard print midi skirts under $30 you can snatch up on Amazon. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: