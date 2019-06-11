If 2017 was the summer of the blue off-the-shoulder dress from Zara, 2019 is the summer of the leopard-print midi skirt.

The item seemingly gained traction thanks to Réalisation Par, a clothing label by Alexandra Spencer & Teale Talbot that offers feminine tops, simple slip dresses and skirts in different prints. As The Cut points out, the brand’s Naomi skirt, specifically in the Wild Things print, first gained popularity last summer, however it was mostly seen on Instagram influencers. At one point, it was even sold out, according to Aimee Song’s blog, Song of Style.

For reference, here’s what it looks like ― you’ve probably seen it while scrolling through Instagram or while walking down the street:

Realisation Par The Réalisation Par skirt that spawned a thousand knock-offs.

Now it’s everywhere, as evidenced by the Instagram account @leopardmidiskirt, which features paparazzi-style photos of people wearing various versions of the flared skirt. The skirt appears to be especially popular in New York, but various iterations have also been spotted in Chicago, Atlanta and the United Kingdom. Even Selena Gomez has it.

Naturally, the Réalisation Par skirt, which sells for $180, seems to be the one that started it all ― and subsequently spawned a thousand knock-offs. You can find similar versions at fast fashion retailers, including Zara and Forever 21, and online shops like ASOS and Shopbop.

We’ve scoured the web to find a few more options to save you time. Below, find out where to get your own leopard-print midi skirt.