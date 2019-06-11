Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

The Leopard-Print Skirt That's Everywhere This Summer

The Réalisation Par skirt first gained popularity on Instagram, but now it (and various iterations) -- is popping up all over the place.

If 2017 was the summer of the blue off-the-shoulder dress from Zara, 2019 is the summer of the leopard-print midi skirt.

The item seemingly gained traction thanks to Réalisation Par, a clothing label by Alexandra Spencer & Teale Talbot that offers feminine tops, simple slip dresses and skirts in different prints. As The Cut points out, the brand’s Naomi skirt, specifically in the Wild Things print, first gained popularity last summer, however it was mostly seen on Instagram influencers. At one point, it was even sold out, according to Aimee Song’s blog, Song of Style.

For reference, here’s what it looks like ― you’ve probably seen it while scrolling through Instagram or while walking down the street:

The Réalisation Par skirt that spawned a thousand knock-offs. 

Now it’s everywhere, as evidenced by the Instagram account @leopardmidiskirt, which features paparazzi-style photos of people wearing various versions of the flared skirt. The skirt appears to be especially popular in New York, but various iterations have also been spotted in Chicago, Atlanta and the United Kingdom. Even Selena Gomez has it.

Naturally, the Réalisation Par skirt, which sells for $180, seems to be the one that started it all ― and subsequently spawned a thousand knock-offs. You can find similar versions at fast fashion retailers, including Zara and Forever 21, and online shops like ASOS and Shopbop.

We’ve scoured the web to find a few more options to save you time. Below, find out where to get your own leopard-print midi skirt.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Réalisation Par Naomi Skirt
HuffPost Life
Get the Réalisation Par Naomi skirt in the Wild Things print for $180.
Forever 21 Satin Leopard Print Skirt
Forever 21
Get Forever 21's satin leopard-print skirt for $20.
Nasty Gal Come Down Leopard On 'Em Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
Get the Nasty Gal Come Down Leopard On 'Em midi skirt for $25.
ASOS Design Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design bias-cut satin midi skirt for $48.
Moon River Leopard Print Skirt
Shopbop
Get the Moon River leopard-print skirt for $56.
Lulu's Wild Wonder Leopard Print Satin Midi Skirt
Lulu's
Get the Lulu's Wild Wonder leopard-print midi skirt for $46.
Zara Leopard Print Satin Skirt
Zara
Get Zara's leopard-print satin skirt for $39.90.
Topshop Leopard Print Bias Cut Skirt
Topshop
Get Topshop's leopard-print bias-cut skirt for $68.
Faithfull The Brand Valois Leopard Midi Skirt
Moda Operandi
Get the Faithfull The Brand Valois leopard midi skirt for $150.
H&M Leopard Print Midi Skirt
H&M
Get H&M's leopard-print midi skirt for $14.99.
Zaful High-Waisted Leopard Print Skirt
Zaful
Get the Zaful high-waisted leopard midi skirt for $18.99.
Where To Buy Tie-Dye
