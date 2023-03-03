Lesion Removed From Biden's Chest Was Cancerous

US President Joe Biden arrives at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on February 16, 2023. - President Biden is at Walter Reed for his annual physical exam. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16. Biden, 80, was deemed by O’Connor to be “ healthy, vigorous” and “fit ” to handle his White House responsibilities during that physical exam, which comes as he is weeks away from launching an expected bid for reelection in 2024.

O’Connor said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

#BREAKING: President Biden’s doctor releases letter, saying a cancerous lesion removed from his chest last month. Dr. Kevin O’Connor says that the cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and no further treatment is required. pic.twitter.com/jXFESlsrAE — Stephen Michael (@stephenreports) March 3, 2023

Biden had “several localized non-melanoma skin cancers” removed from his body before he started his presidency, O’Connor said in his Feb. 16 summary of the president’s health, noting it was well established that Biden spent a lot of time in the sun during his youth.

First lady Jill Biden in January had two basal cell lesions removed from her right eye and chest.

She said in an Associated Press interview last week that she’s now “extra careful” about sunscreen, especially when she’s at the beach.

US President Joe Biden leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 16, 2023. - Biden, at 80 the oldest man ever to be US president, spent the morning completing an annual medical checkup that political allies hope will give him the all clear to run for a second term in 2024. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Basal cell carcinoma is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

The Bidens have long been advocates for fighting cancer. Their adult son Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer.