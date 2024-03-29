EntertainmentDonald Trump the daily show2024 elections

Leslie Jones Stunned By Trump-Biden News: 'What The F**k Is Wrong With Us?'

The "Daily Show" contributor reminded viewers of Trump's most controversial moments, and ripped him as a “terrible f**king president."
“The Daily Show” contributor Leslie Jones on Thursday warned America is “on the path to doing something really, really stupid” as she urged people not to vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“What the fuck is wrong with us?” Jones asked after airing news reports of presumptive 2024 GOP nominee Trump leading President Joe Biden in some polls.

“Seriously? This is like a movie where you see the disaster coming from a mile away and nobody is stopping it,” she added.

Jones slammed Trump as a “terrible fucking president.”

“Do you really not remember?” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member asked. “I know we don’t have the attention spans anymore but how can you forget the man who wanted to nuke a hurricane?”

