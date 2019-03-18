Leslie Jones Hits Back At 'Moron' Trump Over Botched 'Saturday Night Live' Slam

“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones is fighting back after President Donald Trump slammed her show and hinted that it could face a federal investigation for being one-sided and for “collusion” with Democrats and Russia.

But as Jones pointed out, the episode that set Trump off wasn’t exactly new.

It was a rerun ― something that should’ve been apparent given the Christmas decor in the background and the “It’s a Wonderful Life” spoof that opened the show.

“This guy is an idiot!! It was a rerun you moron!!” Jones fired back on Instagram, then she added the hashtag #lordhelpusplease.

Trump hated the episode so much he complained about it when it first aired, calling the comedy show “nothing less than unfair news coverage” and suggesting he could take them to court for mocking him:

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

The repeat set him off anew. On Sunday morning, he fired off another series of angry tweets.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,’” he wrote in one tweet.