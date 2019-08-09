Leslie Jones Imitating Her Dad When She Quit College For Stand-Up Is A Mood

When Leslie Jones made the momentous decision to quit college to pursue stand-up comedy, she didn’t have her father to thank for it.

In fact, her dad was passionately and loudly opposed to the move.

But like the great comedian she would become, Jones used the resistance to make people laugh.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday, the “Saturday Night Live” trouper revisited the moment on the phone with her dad after she declared herself to be the next Eddie Murphy and the next college dropout.

Watch the fun above starting at the 1:50 mark, and then listen carefully to how Jones reacted to her pop’s objections. It’s a lesson to anyone pursuing a career in show business.