‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos

Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” guest host Leslie Jones has one question for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the freshman lawmaker caught in so many lies that members of his own party are calling on him to resign.

“Do you know how much you have to lie to be known as ‘the lying congressman?’” Jones asked.

The latest whopper: Santos allegedly set up a GoFundMe to help a homeless disabled veteran’s dog have surgery for a tumor, but then disappeared with the cash.

“He didn’t just steal from a service dog. He didn’t just steal from a dying service dog. He stole from a disabled homeless veteran’s dying service dog!” Jones said in disbelief.

Santos, she said, is both “evil and stupid.”

“You’re gonna mess with somebody’s dog? Have you not heard of John Wick?” Jones asked. “Your ass is in trouble.”

See more in her Wednesday night monologue:

