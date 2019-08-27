Leslie Jones Is Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' Ahead Of Next Season

Comedian Leslie Jones is departing the cast of “Saturday Night Live” after five years, according to multiple reports.

The long-running sketch comedy show is slated to return to NBC for its 45th season next month.

Jones was named a regular cast member back in 2014, after serving as a writer who regularly delivered breakout performances in the show’s “Weekend Update” segments.

Her performances earned her two Emmy nominations, one in 2017 and another in 2018. She currently plans to focus on film projects and her Netflix comedy special, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jones is the first cast departure ahead of the new season. Regular guest Alec Baldwin previously told audiences not to expect him to revive his impression of President Donald Trump this fall.

Other cast members ― including Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor ― are expected to return.